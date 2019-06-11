IAF locates wreckage of missing AN-32, search to continue for survivors tomorrow

Hopes on the fate of 13 personnel onboard the missing IAF appear to have been dashed with the on Tuesday saying that it has located the wreckage of the in a valley in

After an extensive search for eight days, the IAF managed to locate the wreckage 16 kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

The had been missing since June 3 after taking off from in to Menchuka advanced landing ground in with 13 persons on board.

"The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the IAF Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," an said. "Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors," they added.

"After identification of the wreckage of #An32 by Mi-17V5, the Cheetah of #IAF & #ALH of #IndianArmy reached the Due to high elevation & dense forest, helicopters could not land next to the However, has been identified & the rescue operation by helicopters will commence tomorrow early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the during the night," the IAF posted on its official twitter handle.

IAF sources said that from first light tomorrow morning, the will try to including Garud commandos, IAF mountaineers and other ground forces to search the area for more wreckage of the plane and also try to locate possible survivors of the 13 personnel on board the plane.

Parts of the aircraft were located 15-20 km north of the flight path of the aircraft in

The has been carrying out extensive search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft including use of Research and Analysis Wing's Global 5000 plane, NTRO satellites, Naval surveillance aircraft along with its own choppers, special operations planes and all possible assets from different agencies.

The wreckage was today located by the crew of a V5 chopper.

The IAF had on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the location of the transport aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)