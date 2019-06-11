NDA government to table bill to bring changes in 'Labour Laws' during upcoming session of parliament

Government will table an "important bill" to bring reforms in Labour Laws during the upcoming session of Parliament, sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting in this regard took place recently in the when the issue of reforms of labour laws was discussed.

A total of 44 old Labour Laws will be kept in four categories while some other old laws will be abolished, they said.

The government is likely to table the in Parliament during the second week of budget session. A cabinet approval for it will be taken soon.

It will also be the first to be introduced in Parliament during the second term of

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

