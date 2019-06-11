Wreckage of AN-32 spotted in Arunachal Pradesh: IAF

The (IAF) on Tuesday said it had spotted the wreckage of an which went missing with 13 people on board on June 3 in

The IAF tweeted: "The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 km north of Lipo, northeast of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by the IAF in the expanded "

--IANS

rbe/ksk/soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)