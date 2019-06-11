JUST IN
Business Standard

Wreckage of AN-32 spotted in Arunachal Pradesh: IAF

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said it had spotted the wreckage of an AN-32 aircraft which went missing with 13 people on board on June 3 in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF tweeted: "The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 km north of Lipo, northeast of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone."

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 15:34 IST

