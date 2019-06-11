Wreckage of missing An-32 aircraft spotted in Arunachal (3rd Lead)

The (IAF) said on Tuesday that it has spotted the wreckage of the which went missing in on June 3 with 13 people onboard.

"The wreckage of the missing transporter has been spotted at Lipo, northeast of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12,000 feet by the IAF Mi17 in the expanded search zone," IAF Wing told IANS.

"Our next effort is to get to the to establish the status of the occupants and search for the black box and CVR of the ill-fated with tail number K-2752," Singh said.

On June 3, the Russian-origin trasnporter took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's district bordering The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal is monitoring the search and rescue operations.

On June 8, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the location of the missing aircraft.

To locate the aircraft, helocopters, Advanced Light Helicopters, SU-30 MKI, C130 and Army UAV were pressed into service.

The Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft and satellites were also used.

Besides, teams of the Indian Army, the (ITBP), local police and other agencies were involved in the on the ground level from the day the aircraft went missing.

--IANS

rrk/rbe/ksk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)