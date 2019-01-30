ICC unveils uniform for 4,000-strong volunteer workforce of World Cup

Council (ICC) on Wednesday unveiled the uniform that will be worn by their volunteer workforce at the Men's 2019, beginning May 30.

The uniform will be sported by more than 4,000 ' Cricketeers' at this summer's much-awaited tournament.

Volunteers, who will be the heartbeat of the tournament with their specially-designed kit, will receive a bespoke shirt, soft-shell jacket, trousers, belt, cap, backpack, and water bottle, as well as a pair of complementing trainers.

at the ICC Men's 2019, said: "The unveiling of the uniform is a major key moment for the volunteer programme. It lets the team begin to visualise their roles, which we are preparing them for in training from February."

"We are delighted to be able to share the stand-out uniform designs with those who will be wearing them this summer and hope they share our excitement about being the face of this summer's World Cup."

" Cricketeers will be the go-to people for those needing assistance at the Cricket World Cup, and the uniform helps set them out from the crowd, easily identifiable for anyone who requires assistance," Cahill said.

The kits have been designed in line with the ICC Men's 2019 brand, which is underpinned by bold simplicity.

Members of the 'World Cup Cricketeers' team will receive their uniform at 'The Run Up' training sessions, which commence in February. Volunteers can keep their uniforms beyond the tournament, going a small way to thanking them for the important and tireless work they will do to help make the tournament a success.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)