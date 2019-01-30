Ankit Bawne to lead India A in first 4-day game against England Lions

-
ALSO READ
Rahul included in India A squad for Lions 'Test', speedster Aaron back from wilderness
Rahane, Bawne to lead India A against England Lions
Shorey misses ton, India Red seizes advantage in Duleep Trophy
Mayank smashes 90, Bawne scores ton in warm-up tie against West Indies
Iyer, Bawne hit fifties as India A win series 1-0
-
Ankit Bawne, one of India's emerging players from the domestic circuit, is set to lead India A in the first 4-day game to be played against England Lions in Wayanad, beginning February 7.
The middle-order batsman, who started his List A career for Maharashtra in 2009, made news in 2012-13 when he blazed five consecutive half-centuries. Bawne has continued to impress the selectors and attracted praise from India A coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid.
Bawne is nearing 6000 first-class runs and sits with the highest score of 258 (not out).
Wicket-keeper opening batsman KL Rahul has been selected for the squad following the lift of suspension which was imposed in the wake of his and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the following for India A squad:
Ankit Bawne (C), KL Rahul, AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K S Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Varun Aaron.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU