'Adapt and overcome'- Windies mantra for Pakistan tour

West Indies women's cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a three-match T20I series. On arrival, the Carribean stand-in skipper Merissa Aguilleira made it clear that their motto is going to be "adapt and overcome" during their stay in the country.
Merissa admitted that playing conditions in Karachi, where all the matches are scheduled to be held, are going to be different but assured that as professional cricketers, they will adapt quickly.
"We have a motto, two words our coach has given us: adapt and overcome. That is what we are trying to do. It is really difficult adapting in such a quick time, but we are professional cricketers and we are willing and raring to go. We are excited for this tour," Merissa said in a Twitter video posted by Windies Cricket.
West Indies and Pakistan are placed in the same group for the ICC Women's World Cup 2020 so the skipper urged her team to stay focused during the series.
"It's important to take [all] information we can away from Pakistan because they're a growing team and developing very well," she said.
Merrisa was appointed as skipper after Windies' full-time captain Stefanie Taylor pulled out of the tour due to security reasons.
This will be West Indies' first tour to Pakistan in 15 years. The last time the Caribbean side played in Pakistan was in 2004 when they won a seven-ODI series 5-2.
The three T20Is will be played on January 31, February 1 and 3 at the Southend Club in Karachi, following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on February 7, 9 and 11.
The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.
