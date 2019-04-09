ICCR Foundation Day celebrated in Madagascar for the first time

-
As part of global celebrations, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar on Tuesday celebrated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Foundation Day here for the first time.
Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar highlighted the role of ICCR in promoting understanding among civilizations and nations through cultural exchange, scholarships, distinguished visitors' program among others.
Founded in 1950 by India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the ICCR's objectives are to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India's external cultural relations.
The ICCR is administered by India's Ministry of External Affairs. The council annually offers around 3365 scholarships for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M. Phil./Ph.D and Post-Doctoral Fellowship in various Indian Universities/Institutes.
Of these scholarships, 900 are exclusively for students from the Government of India. All expenses, including international airfare, boarding and lodging, tuition fees, etc. are borne by the Indian government.
Every year, around 15 Malagasy students benefit from these scholarships. Since 2014, 55 Malagasy students have benefitted from these. The fields of study undertaken by the scholars include Journalism and Communication, Business Administration, Commerce, Science, Information Technology, Economy, etc.
The event was attended by the dignitaries of the Malagasy Government, alumni of ICCR and Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) in Madagascar. It provided an opportunity for students who have studied in India under ICCR scholarships to interact with each other and share their experiences during their stay in India.
During the event, performances by ITEC Alumni, friends of ITEC and Benja Gasy were held at the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo.
