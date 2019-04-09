Indian Coast Guard Director General meets with Sri Lankan counterpart in Colombo

-
ALSO READ
Indian Coast Guard seizes 5 Sri Lankan fishing boats with 25 crewmen
Coast Guard deploys faster vessels for enhanced security in Sir Creek with Pakistan
Coast Guard DG reviews progress on strengthening of coastal
US commander seeks sustained engagement with Sri Lanka
New coast Guard offshore patrol vessel arrives at base port
-
The Indian Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunga in Colombo during an official visit on Tuesday.
The two Director Generals had also met in May last year when Singh visited Sri Lanka on a three-day visit.
The Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka work closely in areas of coastal security and prevention of illegal activities along their maritime boundary.
The relationship between India and Sri Lanka is more than 2,500 years old. Both countries have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction. In recent years, the relationship has been marked by close contacts at all levels.
Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka also participated in the sixth round of defence dialogue on April 8, where issues of mutual interest were discussed and the two sides reviewed bilateral defence cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU