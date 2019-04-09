Pak issues 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

JUST IN
Under the framework of the India-Pakistan Protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, Pakistan on Tuesday granted 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in Baisakhi celebrations from April 12 to 21.

"We extend our profound greetings and felicitations to all our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish the visiting pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey," Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said in an official release.

During their visit to Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims would be visiting shrines like Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.

The protocol between India and Pakistan enables a large number of pilgrims to visit the other country to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year.

The official press release claimed that the issuance of these pilgrimage visas is a part of the Pakistani government's bid to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 21:06 IST

