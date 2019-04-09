Libya: Nepal peacekeepers to protect UN mission as crisis escalates

Peacekeepers from have been given the additional charge to guard the UN peace mission in as the crisis escalates, according to the Army Yam Prasad

This comes as foreign troops have been removed from the strife-torn country, with both Indian and the evacuating its contingents from

"The Nepali Peacekeepers have been given additional responsibility of guarding the UN peace mission as well as its staff there. As of now, all 231 Nepali peacekeepers are safe and they have been given the order to shoot to defend," Dhakal, said on Tuesday.

The and other high-level officials still remain in the UN mission, which is now being guarded by the Nepali peacekeepers.

Several years of fighting in the war-torn nation, after the death of Libyan dictator in 2011, is showing no signs of stopping. The (LNA), under Khalifa Haftar aims to take charge of Libya's capital Tripoli, which is ruled by the internationally-recognised (GNA).

On April 8, the LNA launched an air raid at the only functioning airport in Tripoli, forcing the temporary suspension of commercial services at the

About 2,800 people have been displaced due to the recent spike in fighting in Libya, according to the UN.

