Vikrant Gugnani launches preventive healthcare portal UCare

Vikrant Gugnani, former CEO, Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited, has announced the launch of digital preventive healthcare safety and wellness services platform - UCare in India.
Headquartered in Mumbai, UCare's platform combines a Fitbit, an ECG Machine, an App, along with services like 24x7 Ambulance, Discounted Diagnostics, Personal Safety and Assistance, Book a Ride for senior citizens, insurance cover and a HealthVault across Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune.
The centralized platform has been launched with an aim to empower people to take care of themselves and their loved ones' health and safety at the touch of a button.
The company aims to expand its footprint in all state capitals by April 2019. UCare services are available in a subscription plan online for Rs. 1099 per month for the one-year package and Rs. 899 per month for a two-year package. Within 7 days of signing up with UCare, the customer gets a free Fitbit and an ECG machine as a part of a welcome kit. The kit also includes an insurance cover, health check-ups with discounts on diagnostic tests at most major pathology labs.
"The evolution of the nuclear family and hectic lifestyle led to the need for holistic preventive healthcare solutions to provide (self) care and assistance. As per a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, 25 percent of Indians may die of lifestyle diseases like cardiac ailments before they touch the age of 70. Therefore, preventive healthcare platforms have become the need of the hour to address this problem," said Vikrant Gugnani, founder & managing director, UCare.
"We launched UCare with a vision to provide preventive healthcare, safety and wellness services for senior citizens as well as enable working professionals to take care of themselves and their family members. With UCare, we aim to transform the way people perceive healthcare and wellness in India. The platform is equipped with services that are tailored as per the needs of the modern lifestyle. To live a life less stressed is our ultimate goal at UCare," he added.
Further, to cater to the needs of Corporate Wellness, UCare offers a range of services and products to minimize health risks and increase employee productivity and reduce healthcare costs. The platform caters to the employee's healthcare needs through offerings such as EMR, health trackers, emergency services, access to discounted diagnostics as well as doctor consultancy and 24x7 health monitoring, among others.
