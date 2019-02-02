Vikrant Gugnani launches preventive healthcare portal UCare

Vikrant Gugnani, former CEO, Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited, has announced the launch of digital safety and platform - in

Headquartered in Mumbai, UCare's platform combines a Fitbit, an ECG Machine, an App, along with services like 24x7 Ambulance, Discounted Diagnostics, and Assistance, Book a Ride for senior citizens, and a HealthVault across Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, and

The centralized platform has been launched with an aim to empower people to take care of themselves and their loved ones' and safety at the touch of a button.

The company aims to expand its footprint in all state capitals by April 2019. services are available in a for Rs. 1099 per month for the one-year package and Rs. 899 per month for a two-year package. Within 7 days of signing up with UCare, the customer gets a free and an ECG machine as a part of a welcome kit. The kit also includes an insurance cover, check-ups with discounts on at most major pathology labs.

"The evolution of the nuclear family and hectic lifestyle led to the need for holistic solutions to provide (self) care and As per a World Organisation (WHO) report, 25 percent of Indians may die of like cardiac ailments before they touch the age of 70. Therefore, platforms have become the need of the hour to address this problem," said Vikrant Gugnani, founder & managing director,

"We launched UCare with a vision to provide preventive healthcare, safety and for senior citizens as well as enable working professionals to take care of themselves and their family members. With UCare, we aim to transform the way people perceive healthcare and wellness in The platform is equipped with services that are tailored as per the needs of the modern lifestyle. To live a life less stressed is our ultimate goal at UCare," he added.

Further, to cater to the needs of Corporate Wellness, UCare offers a range of services and products to minimize health risks and increase employee productivity and reduce The platform caters to the employee's healthcare needs through offerings such as EMR, health trackers, emergency services, access to as well as doctor consultancy and 24x7 health monitoring, among others.

