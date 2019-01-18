Amazon's AWS launches service to automate data backups

Amazon's arm Web Services (AWS) has launched "Backup" -- a new feature which makes it easier for companies to backup their data using its platform.

AWS "Backup" makes protecting storage volumes, databases and easier by giving customers a single service to configure and audit the AWS resources, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

AWS already offers a service named "Snapshots" that lets companies build their own backups but much of this process is manual.

"We are proud to make AWS Backup available with support for block storage volumes, databases, and file systems, and over time, we plan to support additional AWS services," said Bill Vass, Vice President of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, AWS.

Initially, the is integrated with DynamoDB, Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway, with support for additional services planned for the future.

Users can also back up on-premises application data through the AWS Backup integration with AWS Storage Gateway, thus providing a common way to protect their on-premises data in the AWS

