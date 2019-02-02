HealthSoul: making the right noise in creating a patient-empowered world

HealthSoul, one of the leading resource online portals, has made phenomenal advancements in helping people make informed choices in terms of choosing the perfect solution relating to issues.

Established in the year 2017 in Springfield, Illinois, USA, the Company has come a long way in establishing a name among the masses by facilitating them with all the necessary help they need during a medical crisis.

Ever since its genesis, it has always worked towards the betterment of people by empowering them to take ideal decisions with the au fait information available on the With never leaving a stone unturned, the Company foresees a healthy world, where people can decide their desired services without getting lost in the wilderness of deceit and fraudulence.

After a successful stint in the United States, the Company made its mark in in 2018 and started its operations from a liaison office in Chandigarh. Within a span of one year, it has received a remarkable response and is augmenting by the day. With a vision to become a key by ensuring improved outcomes, the company is making every effort to accomplish its goal. The Company is hoping to entirely cover and Punjab, and eventually take the platform to other parts of the country.

The think tanks of the Organization, Dr. and Mrs.Deepali Singla, are motivated and committed to create a patient-empowered future by educating patients and making healthcare easily accessible to all. On its quest to create a healthy world for the future, the Company seeks to create a liberal social community for patients, where they can connect with doctors, care facilities and insurance providers by making them aware of the ever evolving With a belief to offer to people.

The Company aims at aiding people in identifying their for them to apprehend the process of getting easy accessibility to several The company is here to change the typical way of receiving medical support with the help of their innovative way of gathering and providing the best of information available regarding doctors, infirmaries and The comprehensive data and knowledge resources available on the website equip people to make rational and effective decisions regarding their health issues. The data procurable from the portal allow people to recognise and align their healthcare goals, thereby making connections with the appropriate medical practitioner, facility and insurer.

It strives hard to transmute healthcare data, which normally go unnoticed, into a valuable analytical resource, for patients to easily obtain all the information they need in order to enhance their condition of health. The data accessible on the portal gives patients the opportunity to use it as a tool to simplify and efficiently Streamlining the process of getting medical treatment and insurance, the Organisation has done a tremendous job in putting the founding stone for a better and healthier world for the generations to come. Experts from the field of medicine and other have expressed their gratitude and support to this noble initiative and hope to create a sound and meliorated society by working together. This has automatically pumped up the Company to make the right noises and create a buzz for itself.

It is a tough and competitive market and hence, the Company is all set to take the road less travelled and become the most reliable source in terms of providing information regarding doctors, and In order to enhance user experience, the Company has introduced the policy of rewarding patients for writing reviews. The points earned in the process can be redeemed for Gift Cards or used to get discount on various products sold by third party vendors on the website.

This initiative will definitely encourage more people to come forward and contribute towards the cause. The founding members and other top officials of the company are dedicated to help people get the right treatment by obtaining information visible on the portal. As the idea is to create a patient-empowered society by giving out information needed to make an ideal health decision, the founders have been trying to get their hands on anything and everything, which can eventually help them realize their dream.

Being an infallible source of information regarding for the last three years with undeniable proficiency, the company has future plans of expanding its dimensions to the other parts of the globe to achieve the target of creating a salubrious world. Although, it is only operating in and the at the moment, yet looking at its present growth, the dream doesn't seem to be too far. We wish them all the very best for their future endeavors and with our fingers crossed we look forward to see a patient-empowered world in the days to come.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)