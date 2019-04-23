If I want 'chowkidar', I'll go to Nepal, says Hardik

Taking a jibe at Modi, on Tuesday said that he would go to if he wanted to find a 'chowkidar' (watchman).

"I will go to if I want to find a watchman. I want a who can strengthen the economy, youth, education and our jawans. I don't want a chowkidar, I want a Prime Minister," Patel told reporters after casting his vote here.

Patel, who led the statewide agitation in 2015 demanding reservation benefits for the Patidar community, has been a vocal critic of Modi, who he calls himself as a 'chowkidar'.

Patel, who joined the in March, was barred from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as the High Court had rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2015 Mehsana riots case.

In Gujarat, 371 candidates are in the fray for 26 Lok Sabha seats, while 45 candidates are in the fray for by-poll in four Assembly seats.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

