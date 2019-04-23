Not any single party but NDA will form govt after LS polls, says Sanjay Raut

-
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that no single party will form the government after the Lok Sabha polls and instead, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will.
"In the Lok Sabha elections, there are three main alliances contesting this time. There is United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress, then there is Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of SP-BSP and RJD and the third is NDA led by BJP," Raut told ANI here.
"No single party will form the government after the Lok Sabha polls, instead the NDA led by BJP will form the government...Shiv Sena is also part of the NDA," he added.
In Maharashtra, voting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats is underway in the third phase. BJP is contesting in the state in alliance with Shiv Sena, while they face a tough battle from Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
Among the Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls are Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle.
