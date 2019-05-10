If Modi had family, he would also be going on vacation: Anand Sharma

Hitting back at Narendra Modi's criticism of the late that he had used a naval warship as a personal taxi for vacation in Lakshadweep, senior said that if Modi had a family he would also have done that.

"Any would do so but this has no family. If he had a family, then he would also be going there. But he goes alone because he has no connect with a family or any respect for family values," he told ANI.

Sharma responded to Modi's attack that INS Viraat was used as a "personal taxi" by Gandhi family for 10 days while they were vacationing at an island in Lakshadweep in the late eighties.

Accusing the Gandhi family of compromising with security, Modi had claimed during a public rally in Delhi that personnel were stationed at the island in service of late and his family.

