Iftar parties missing from Uttar Pradesh's political spectrum

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 04 (ANI): Contrary to their earlier practice, and Samajwadi Party in have not hosted the traditional this Ramzan apparently because of the severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Though nobody from the two parties came on record on the issue, sources said the mood in the parties was despondent in the wake of electoral defeat and was thus forced to give up the practice this year with the holy month coming to a close shortly.

The ruling BJP has always kept a distance from hosting any such gathering. Earlier, chief ministers from the BJP hosted Iftar parties in the state. However, when Yogi Adityanath came to power, he discontinued the tradition.

Known for its lavish Iftars, the Samajwadi Party organised the event at its headquarters in every year irrespective of whether being in power or out of it.

As chief minister, BSP supremo Mayawati also used to host Iftar parties every year in luxurious five-star hotels but after losing power she has dropped the custom.

The tradition of hosting Iftar parties is seen as a way of reaching out to the minority community.

Iftar is the meal which Muslims have to break a day-long fast (Roza) in the month of Ramzan.

