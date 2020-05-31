JUST IN
India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage
IMD to issue long-range forecast for monsoon on June 1

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, said the IMD on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for south-west monsoon season (June-September) rainfall will be issued at 2

The announcement will also be made live through DD News, reads the press release. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1, said the IMD on Sunday.

First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 23:27 IST

