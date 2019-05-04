Imran Khan praises Tipu Sultan's unprecedented valour and courage

on Saturday paid his tributes to historical figure on his death anniversary, praising him for choosing 'freedom rather than enslavement.'

"Today 4th May is the death anniversary of -- a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement," took to as saying.

This isn't the first time praised Tipu Sultan's valour.

Earlier in March, amid the ongoing tension between and Pakistan, quoted Khan as saying, "We'd heard about the two kings. But our hero is Tipu Sultan, who used to say that a lion's life for a day is preferable to a hundred years of a jackal."

"Let us peek through the chronicles of history to see and analyse what had actually made Khan compare Tipu Sultan, the Tiger of Mysore, to Mughal King Bahadur Shah Zafar," he added.

Tipu, the eldest son of and Fatima Fakhr-un-Nisa, is famous in history for his innovation in coinage and for the introduction of a new land revenue system that had literally stimulated the growth of Mysore's silk industry.

Mysore was considered as an economic power with high wages and living standards during Tipu's eventful reign. He was named "Tipu Sultan" after a revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Tipu Mastan Aulia of Arcot, a town in the state of Tamil Nadu,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)