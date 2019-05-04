Yellow Vest protests hit Paris for 25th consecutive week

The Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets in for the 25th consecutive week on Saturday.

At least three rallies are expected in on Saturday alone, according to Sputnik.

The protests have continued despite French Emmanuel Macron's pledge of a "significant" cut in income tax during a conference recently. Macron had previously unveiled an 'economic and social emergency plan' after the demonstrations started in November last year

The protests reportedly attracted more than 23,500 people across last week. Scores of people were arrested by the police as clashes erupted during the protests.

The Yellow Vests also used the rally to protest against the French President's economic policies. Police had to resort to using tear gas and sting grenades to control the crowd gathering near Paris' Montparnasse train station during Wednesday's protests. The demonstrators responded by throwing bottles and firecrackers at the police.

At least 165 protesters were arrested on Wednesday as per the

Demonstrators donning yellow vests have been taking to streets across since November 17, to protest against rising fuel prices and Macron's policies. Even though Macron has since scrapped the rise in fuel prices, protests have continued with calls for the President's resignation being rampant throughout the agitation.

