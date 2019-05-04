Zalmay Khalilzad for laying down of arms for peace in Afghanistan

Special Representative for Reconciliation Khalilzad on Saturday lashed out at the for rejecting his call for laying down their arms and stopping the violence as a part of efforts to move forward the ongoing peace process.

"All sides laying down arms is the outcome of any peace process. All sides agreeing to reduce violence is a necessary step toward achieving that outcome and the morally responsible choice to make. We stand ready," tweeted Khalilzad.

Khalilzad's remarks came after Zabihullah Mujahid, last week, said in a tweet that the US Khalilzad should "forget about the idea of putting down our arms."

"Instead of such 'fantasies,' he should ponder upon how to "end the use of force and incurring further human and financial losses for the administration," Tolo News quoted him, as saying.

Khalilzad is holding the sixth round of talks with members in

On Friday, the Taliban in a statement rejected the call for a ceasefire and added that they will not stop "Jihad" as it will have more "benefits" during the month.

This round of talks is a continuation of the last two rounds of talks that took place in between the two parties, aimed to put an end to the 18 years of war and achieve peace and stability in

The two parties will discuss the four components of the framework agreement, which was agreed upon in the last two rounds of talks, including foreign troop withdrawal, guarantees that will prevent the use of soil by any groups or individuals against the security of the US or any other country, intra-afghan dialogue and negotiations, and reduction in violence leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

