Cyclone Fani: People warned of flash floods, landslides in Myanmar

As cyclone 'Fani' continues to impact regions across the Indian subcontinent, people living in hilly areas and near small rivers in were warned of floods and landslides on Saturday by the country's and

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected in the wake of the severe tropical storm, which is being touted as one of the worst cyclonic storms to hit the region in the last decade.

Even though cyclone 'Fani' has weakened into a deep depression, rain or thundershowers were forecast for regions like Sagaing, Tanintharyi, Bago, Yangon, and amongst others in Myanmar, according to

The department further outlined that occasional squalls with rough seas were forecast along Myanmar's coasts in the wake of the cyclone.

The cyclone claimed the lives of at least 12 people in Bangladesh, after making landfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, cyclone 'Fani' wreaked havoc in the Indian states of Odisha and on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Restoration and rescue efforts are ongoing in the Indian states as an exact death toll is yet to be officially confirmed.

