Muslim League- (PML-N) leader Sharif on Thursday accused of indulging in corruption and targetting his opponents for political benefits, claiming that the will be "thrown out of the stadium by spectators."

" is a who will soon be thrown out of the stadium by spectators. His Bani Gala residence is in the midst of corruption. He should be ashamed of himself," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying while speaking to reporters at here.

The former called Khan "incompetent" and claimed that his "downfall is imminent."

"We (PML-N) came into power through the public's mandate and they (PTI) do not have that. I am neither a seer nor a But I know that Imran Khan's downfall is imminent. is incompetent and to hide his incompetence, he is blaming the previous government. His incompetence has brought the country to the edge of destruction," Sharif said.

He alleged that the ruling government was putting people behind the bars without any proof.

Chiding the Khan-led dispensation over the IMF deal, Sharif said, "We had said goodbye to the IMF and now they are bowing down in front of them. PML-N had left full coffers, built motorways and took steps to control inflation. Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide if he ever went to IMF. But he did not do so and the nation is suffering."

"During our tenure, the dollar was in control and our exports were increasing. If Imran Khan was not the then the country would not be in this condition. He has disheartened the nation in just 10 months," he added.

His comments came after former Pakistan and were arrested in cases related to money laundering and corruption earlier this week.

In a late night address to the nation, Khan on Tuesday had said that he will form a high-powered commission to investigate graft and the rise of Pakistan's debts in the last one decade, at a time when the country is grappling to overcome a severe financial crisis.

The had urged his countrymen to declare their assets and pay off taxes by June 30.

