Maryam again targets Khan, says Pak PM "cannot tolerate a small protest"

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Wednesday took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying the "man who paralysed" for four months "cannot tolerate a small protest".

Her comments came as hundreds of People Party (PPP) workers and police clashed in as party appeared before the (NAB) in relation to a fake accounts case.

Police used water cannons to disperse the PPP workers and stop them from moving towards the There was a scuffle between PPP workers at police at Islamabad's D-Chowk. Police baton-charged workers at several places and made some arrests, said.

Responding to the incident, Maryam, now a of the PML-N, condemned the attack on the PPP workers.

"The person who attacked Parliament, PM House, PTV and paralysed for four months could not tolerate a small protest because he is scared," Maryam tweeted in an apparent reference to Khan.

In 2016, Khan, the of the Tehreek-e-Insaf held anti-government demonstrations daily in Islamabad, demanding the resignation of then of PML-N over corruption charges.

Maryam, the daughter of Sharif, also claimed Khan was "afraid" of protests and termed the treatment of the PPP workers as "torture".

On Tuesday, Maryam criticised Khan, saying that Indian Prime Minister does not give respect to his Pakistani counterpart and did not take his call in February when tensions between the two nations escalated after their air forces were engaged in an aerial combat.

On May 20, Bilawal hosted an Iftar for Maryam and her party members, which sought to project a united Opposition front against the ruling Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf led by Khan.

