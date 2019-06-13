PM Modi to begin bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on Friday, says Indian envoy

will begin his bilateral visit to on June 14 after the (SCO) Summit ends in Bishkek, Indian to said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister's bilateral visit to will begin on June 14. He will inaugurate a business forum and hold delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz Sooronbay Jeenbekov," Dimri told ANI.

The said that bilateral relations between and Kyrgyzstan have become stronger since 2015 after Modi's historic visit to

The Kyrgyz had visited in 2016 and also attended the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

"The has invested a lot of in building up the bilateral relations. There are a lot of expectations attached to the new chapter that has begun after the Prime Minister's victory in the The historic mandate that he won, has made the a leader," Dimri told ANI.

Modi will land at here this afternoon to attend the two-day in which begins today.

The has a packed schedule on Thursday as he will be holding bilateral meetings with Chinese and Russian President on the sidelines of the Summit shortly after reaching the Kyrgyz capital.

After the meetings, Modi will join an informal dinner hosted by Jeenbekov for the SCO leaders.

It will be the first time that will share the same table with his Pakistani counterpart amid strained relations between the two neighbours since the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. has already clarified that there will be no official meeting between Modi and Khan.

Later in the evening, will hold a bilateral meeting with Afghan President

Modi, who will address the Summit tomorrow, is expected to focus on terrorism.

and became full members of the SCO in 2017.

Founded in 2001, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and are the founding members of the organisation.

Modi is scheduled to return on Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)