Nawaz Sharif not allowed to meet family even on Eid

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticised the government for not allowing the family of former to meet him in jail even on the third day of Eid.

PML-N said in a statement that by adopting such tactics was "taking revenge for his (PM's) incompetence and ineptness", the Express Tribune reported.

She said that while fully enjoyed the Eid celebrations, he did not allow the former premier, who has been incarcerated in since December last year, to meet his family even on Eid's last day.

Meanwhile, government said that the PML-N had been left with no issue other than Sharif's health. He was quoted as saying that "Mian Sahib is quite healthy and living a normal life in jail".

He claimed that Sharif was denied a meeting with his family due to the terms of his prison sentence. He said Sharif had met his family and over 225 party leaders and workers before Eid, while the family could meet him again on Saturday (today) as per jail authorities.

Referring to the former prime minister's routine of spending the last days of Ramazan and Eid in Saudi Arabia, Gill added that this was the first time when 'Mian Sahab' spent the Eid days in only because he is imprisoned.

The three-time former Pakistani was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court last year after he was found guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

The ailing Muslim League (Nawaz) leader was granted bail on medical grounds by the on March 26 for six weeks. But the ousted leader returned to jail last month after the six-week bail expired on May 7 as the Supreme Court rejected his review petition seeking an extension to the bail.

