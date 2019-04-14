In Kathua, PM Modi accuses Congress of 'overlooking atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that Congress and its allies "overlooked atrocities" on Kashmiri Pandits as they were more concerned about their vote bank.
Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Modi said, "Due to the policies of Congress, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their own home. Congress and its allies are so worried about their votes that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits."
"I would like to ask Congress, who would do justice when they did injustice for 60 years? Will Congress ever be able to provide justice to Kashmiri Pandits? Will they be able to provide justice to those massacred in 1984 riots?" he asked.
Reaffirming BJP's commitment towards the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, Modi said, "Chowkidar is committed to let Kashmiri Pandits live on their land. Work has begun. We're also making efforts for a law to provide citizenship to families which have come here from Pakistan and believe in 'Ma Bharti' (mother India)."
Continuing his tirade against Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Some people in the country are opposing me because nationalism is appearing as an insult to them. But do they know that surveys are showing that BJP will get three times more seats than Congress in the Lok Sabha elections?"
Targeting the Opposition for questioning the Centre on national security, the Prime Minister said, "These days 'mahamilawat' (grand alliance) and 'ragdarbaris' are asking why Modi is talking about national security. Congress is saying that it will remove the Army from Jammu and Kashmir and they will talk to the people who are taking money from Pakistan and influencing the youth of Kashmir."
"By raising fingers at Balakot airstrikes, they have already questioned the calibre of our Army. They have demoralised our armed forces. The grand old party has seen armed forces as a medium to earn money. They have a tendency to keep an eye on defence deals," he said.
The Prime Minister claimed that Congress has cheated people in the name of giving justice. "Deceiving generation after generation is a political character of Congress and its allies who believe in dynasty politics," he added.
Modi also criticised National Conference for demanding separate a prime minister and president for Jammu and Kashmir and said, "National Conference and PDP have been exposed. They threaten to have a different Prime Minister in the state. At one time Pakistan used to threaten in the name of nuclear attack, but does not anymore. We have debunked these and we want to tell these leaders that we will do the same."
"The Abdullah and Mufti families destroyed lives of three generations of Jammu and Kashmir. Bright future of the state can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan to the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want, but they won't be able to divide this nation," he said.
The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for coming out in large numbers to vote in the first phase and said, "You have proven the strength of democracy in India in the first phase of elections. By coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, you have given a befitting reply to terrorist leaders, opportunists and people in 'mahamilawat'," he added.
