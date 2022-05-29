Income Tax Dept starts investigation against UP businessman Piyush Jain

-
ALSO READ
Businessman Piyush Jain sold perfume compounds to 50 countries
Businessman Piyush Jain ready to pay penalty, wants his money back
Cash recovered from 2 underground bunkers at Peeyush Jain's residence
DGGI arrests businessman Piyush Jain after recovery of Rs 187 crore
India may see fourth Covid wave around June 22: IIT Kanpur study
-
The Income Tax Department has started the investigation against Kanpur-based perfume businessman Piyush Jain.
Notably, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had recovered over Rs 194.45 crore cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from the factory premises of Piyush Jain in December last.
A joint team of DGGI and local Central GST had taken Jain to his factory and residence in Kannauj which resulted in a cash recovery of cash and gold.
The investigation has been taken up by Income Tax Department, Kanpur division. DGGI last week officially shared the information with the Income Tax department.
Out of Rs 194.45 crore, DGGI raised a tax liability of Rs 52 crore on Piyush Jain. The rest amount of the cash will now be seized or requisitioned by Income Tax under section 132B of Income Tax.
An official told ANI that the seized money has been kept in the State Bank of India. Now a warrant will be issued against Jain by the department. Department will also match his income tax returns by opening the previous year's ITR filed by him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU