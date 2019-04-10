India builds maternity hospital in Nepal's Siraha

The Chandra Narayan Yadav Memorial Maternity Hospital, made on an Indian grant of Nepalese Rupees 26.90 million, was inaugurated by of to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, here on Wednesday.

The 25-bedded maternity hospital is built to provide access to maternity and to the people of 50 village development committees (VDC) in and around the district of Siraha.

Constructed through a grant, the hospital is equipped with facilities, a blood bank, an emergency room, ICU, CCU, OT, a minor OT, and other basic facilities.

The hospital is being run by the under the principle of no profit/no loss basis. The newly built infrastructure will help reduce the maternal and child mortality rate in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous political and community leaders, including the central committee member and of Chandra Narayan Memorial Trust,

