India's belligerence poses threat to regional stability: Pak FM Qureshi

on Wednesday said that the military aggression displayed by against is a clear threat to stability in the region.

During an interview to Radio Pakistan, Qureshi noted that as a peace-loving country, is "committed to peaceful and normal relations in its neighbourhood." However, he added that Pakistan is capable to frustrate any 'misadventure', apparently referring to

"Our conduct as a nuclear weapon state will continue to be defined by restraint and responsibility," Qureshi said adding Pakistan will maintain credible minimum deterrence to ensure its national security.

Qureshi on Sunday had alleged that Pakistan has reliable intelligence inputs "is hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression" against the country between April 16 and 20.

"An incident similar to Pulwama could recur in the occupied Valley," Ary News quoted him as claiming, referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammed perpetrated February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

However, India rejected Qureshi's claims, dubbing it as "irresponsible and preposterous" statement made by Pakistan "with a clear objective of whipping up in the region."

Qureshi further reiterated that Pakistan is prepared to take concrete steps to ease tension and work for friendly relations with India, which also includes resuming talks on Kartarpur corridor.

"Our neighbours also need to understand that the only way forward is dialogue," Qureshi was quoted as saying.

Qureshi pointed out that the threat to peace and stability stems from the dispute, a major cause of contention between India and Pakistan, which remains unresolved for about half a century.

Qureshi said that India's denial to the right of self-determination and its blatant human rights violations have led to frustration amongst the Kashmiri youth.

This is the reason that the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir has gained momentum and caught attention," he said.

Tension between India and Pakistan sparked following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Forty CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the attack that was claimed responsibility by Pakistan-based militant group.

The incident provoked international condemnation and pressure on Pakistan, urging it to intensify crackdown on terror groups operating from its soil.

