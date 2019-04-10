Israel's right-wing on Wednesday appeared to secure a clear majority for the fifth time in the Parliament.

The elections for the 21st or the was viewed as a closely fought battle between Netanyahu's Party and opposition candidate Benny

Citing preliminary results of the elections, of confirmed that with 97 per cent of the votes counted, neither of the candidates' parties had captured a ruling majority, but was clearly in a strong position to form a coalition government with other right-wing factions that have backed him.

More than 6.3 million voters exercised their franchise to elect members of 120-seat on Tuesday in 10,000 polling stations across the country.

Despite reeling under a series of corruption allegations, is seeking a fifth term in office. If he wins, he would become Israel's surpassing founding father

Meanwhile, Gantz, a former general, claimed victory in the ensuing parliamentary polls and said that the public "has had their say" and the elections have a "clear winner" and a "clear loser".

With both leaders claiming victory on Tuesday night, a clearer picture emerged on Wednesday as the results began streaming in, painting Netanyahu as the winner.

In the final days of his election campaign, Netanyahu had vowed to annex settlements in the occupied if re-elected. The leader even dubbed himself as the underdog and warned that "the right-wing government is in danger".

Final results were expected by Friday.

