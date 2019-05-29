India, China in touch for second informal summit: MEA

and are in touch for the second informal summit between and Chinese in later this year, (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The two sides are in touch, through diplomatic channels, to finalise the date and venue for the meeting. Details about the visit will be announced in due course after the details are finalized," the statement read.

During the first informal summit between the two leaders in the Chinese city of in April, last year, Xi had accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit for the next informal summit in 2019, the statement added.

PM Modi had described the summit as a "milestone" in the bilateral ties of the two nations, while Xi termed it as a "successful" one. The two leaders had discussed the entire gamut of their bilateral relationship.

The meeting between the two leaders was held months after 73-day long Doklam standoff that caused a tension between the two countries.

Speaking at Wuhan, the Indian had expressed hope that "such informal summit" would "become a tradition between the two countries."

"I'll be happy if, in 2019, we can have such an informal summit in India," PM Modi had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)