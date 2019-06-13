India, China to hold 70 events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, and will both hold 70 programmes, 35 in each country, Vijay said.

This was conveyed by during his meeting with Chinese on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

"The proposed that there is a need to mark the occasion in a manner that reflects this new relationship to mark the 70th anniversary. He also said that and should hold 70 important events, that is 35 each in and The two leaders have tasked their respective foreign ministers to discuss this matter at the second meeting of the high-level mechanism," told reporters in a press briefing here.

Modi and Jinping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in in China last year.

However, said the date and venue of the summit is yet to be decided while in India had earlier said it would be in Modi's home state

The told Xi that needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see doing it at this stage.

In April last year, Modi and Xi had met in for an informal summit in order to deepen bilateral cooperation. That meeting came following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's in 2017, which strained bilateral ties between the two countries.

Modi is on a two-day visit to for attending the SCO summit. This is his first visit to a multilateral forum after reelection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)