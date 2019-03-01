FS briefs parliamentary panel on Indo-Pak front

Friday briefed the Parliamentary Standing on the Indo-Pak front.

The committee headed by met in Parliament House this afternoon.

The briefing was on Indo-Pak relations in the light of the strain in relationship after the Pulwama attack and an air strike by India, officials said.

"The parliamentary Standing will receive a briefing from the MEA on the current situation with .." Tharoor tweeted earlier.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

