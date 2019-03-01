JUST IN
FS briefs parliamentary panel on Indo-Pak front

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Friday briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the Indo-Pak front.

The committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met in Parliament House this afternoon.

The briefing was on Indo-Pak relations in the light of the strain in relationship after the Pulwama attack and an air strike by India, officials said.

"The parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will receive a briefing from the MEA on the current situation with Pakistan..." Tharoor tweeted earlier.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

