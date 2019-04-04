India-Italy to establish regular Consular Dialogue

and have agreed to establish a regular consular dialogue. A decision to this effect was taken during 7th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) here on Thursday.

"Both sides took note of the growing economic and commercial relations and discussed steps to further facilitate their growth, including through strengthening the existing institutional mechanisms. In the light of the robust exchange of people between the two countries, both sides agreed to establish a regular Consular Dialogue," read a press release from the

The Indian side was led by (West), Ministry of External Affairs, A Gitesh Sarma and the Italian side was led by of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

According to the release, the consultations provided two sides with an opportunity to review the follow-up actions taken after the visit of of Italy, in October 2018 as well as the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, defence, scientific, economic and commercial ties.

Asserting that the meeting took place in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, the press release stated that the two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation in the and other international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)