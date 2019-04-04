Boeing successfully tests new 737 MAX 7 software update

on Wednesday (local time) successfully tested its new software update, following the devastating Ethiopian and crashes which have claimed the lives of over 300 people.

shares have hit all-time lows following the Ethiopian crash, as several countries and grounded the 737 MAX aircraft citing safety concerns.

The aircraft manufacturer's was on board Wednesday's 737 MAX 7 demo flight which was upgraded with the new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) software update, according to Investigators have raised doubts regarding the system following the two crashes.

"Boeing has developed an MCAS software update to provide additional layers of protection if the AOA sensors provide erroneous data. The software was put through hundreds of hours of analysis, laboratory testing, verification in a simulator and two test flights, including an in-flight certification test with Federal Administration (FAA) representatives on board as observers," a statement by Boeing outlined.

The new update to the system lets the pilot have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the aircraft, ensuring that the pilot always has the upper hand, according to the manufacturer.

"These updates reduce the crew's workload in non-normal flight situations and prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. We continue to work with the FAA and other regulatory agencies on the certification of the software update," Boeing said.

Safety concerns with regard to the MAX aircraft have been high, as the two crashes took place within a span of five months.

In October last year, a MAX flight crashed in Indonesia, claiming the lives of all 181 people on board, while in March 2019, 157 people died when another 737 MAX aircraft with the crashed near Adis Ababa. Both the crashes took place within minutes of take-off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)