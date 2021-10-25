Mild earthquake reported near Nepal's tourist hub Pokhara

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Mild earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
As tourist influx rise, Himachal CM urges them to follow Covid norms
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
At least 20 dead as magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan
-
A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, was reported near famous tourist hub Pokhara in western Nepal on Monday.
The epicenter of the earthquake, that hit at 4:30 pm, was recorded at Marsyangdi rural municipality of Lamjung district, 185 km west of Kathmandu, according to National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.
The tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas, including Kaski, Syangja, Tanhu and Gorkha districts.
No immediate loss of life or property has been reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU