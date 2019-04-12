India, Netherlands agree to boost bilateral ties

India and the Netherlands on Thursday reviewed bilateral cooperation in various fields, including political, economic and cultural ties, and deliberated on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at United Nations and other international fora.
The two countries held Foreign Office Consultations here. The Indian delegation was led by A. Gitesh Sarma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Dutch side was led by Johanna (Yoka) Brandt, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to an official statement by MEA.
"India and the Netherlands share a multifaceted relationship. Both countries used this opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural cooperation," it said.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at United Nations and other international fora," the MEA statement added.
India welcomed the participation of the Netherlands as the partner country for the 25th edition of the CII-DST Tech Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi in October this year.
"Both sides underlined the importance of sustaining exchanges at all levels, including high level," the MEA statement said.
