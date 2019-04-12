India, Netherlands agree to boost bilateral ties

and the on Thursday reviewed bilateral cooperation in various fields, including political, economic and cultural ties, and deliberated on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at and other international fora.

The two countries held Foreign Office Consultations here. The Indian delegation was led by A. Gitesh Sarma, (West), (MEA) and the Dutch side was led by Johanna (Yoka) Brandt, General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to an official statement by MEA.

" and the share a multifaceted relationship. Both countries used this opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural cooperation," it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at and other international fora," the MEA statement added.

welcomed the participation of the as the partner country for the 25th edition of the CII-DST Tech Summit scheduled to be held in in October this year.

"Both sides underlined the importance of sustaining exchanges at all levels, including high level," the MEA statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)