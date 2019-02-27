JUST IN
Pakistan does not want war with India, says Qureshi

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that his country does not want a war and asked India to come to the table to resolve all outstanding issues.

"Today's strike demonstrates our right, will and Capability to defend ourselves. We do not want war. We hope India will come to the table to resolve all outstanding issues," Qureshi said.

His comments came hours after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said that Pakistan Air Force targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action".

Earlier, Islamabad claimed it hit back at India by bringing down two Indian military aircraft, one of which crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

