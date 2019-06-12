India successfully launches new Technology Demonstrater Missile

successfully launched a Technology Demonstrator missile vehicle off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. This missile vehicle is expected to help the and Development Organisation (DRDO) prove and develop a number of technologies for futuristic missions.

The test was conducted by the agency in presence of and (Defence Production) at the test firing range in Balasore.

The missile was launched successfully. Various sensors have been placed on the missile, through which a large number of data has been gathered for various missile subsystems. That data will be analyzed to validate the critical technologies for the purpose the said vehicle was launched," DRDO sources said.

In the test conducted on Monday, the technology demonstrated missile was launched in air using an Agni-series vessel which lifted it off the ground and then separated from the main missile after reaching a higher altitude.

The also addressed the team of scientists that carried out the test here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)