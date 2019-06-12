Assam ministers condemns incident of girls forced to dance nude

in Government on Wednesday condemned the incident where a troupe of dancers were allegedly forced to strip and molested at a cultural event in

"I had conducted a meeting with the and I condemn this incident and assure that immediate action will be taken. These incidents keep happening from time to time repeatedly, being a women I am shaken by this and I assure you we will take steps to sanitise our society," told reporters here.

A mob of over 500 men had allegedly tried to force woman dancers of a troupe to strip during a cultural programme in Assam's district organised during Eid.

Police had arrested a couple of accused while the hunt for others was underway after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme.

further underlined the need of educating people to avoid any untoward incident from taking place.

"The culprits will definitely be punished, but I think we need to start awareness campaigns to educate the people. The will have to take action to ensure women and child security in the state," she said.

added that NGOs will be roped in to start awareness campaigns to educate people so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev, on the other hand, blamed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for the incident.

"The demographical change in the state due to the influx of Bangladeshi Muslims is a real problem in the state. Many of the illegal immigrants' name came in the NRC draft which has given them a political right to display their 'dadagiri' to the Assamese people," Dev told reporters here.

Dev condemned the incident and added that the issue needed to be tackled quickly to ensure the safety of the "indigenous" population of the state.

"It has never happened in the past that Assamese girls are forced to strip on a cultural program organised on the day of Eid. It is an attack on the people of Assam, the criminal minded Bangladeshi Muslims are showing their true colours now. Strict action should be taken quickly to ensure the safety of our people," he said.

