New Zealand recall Neesham, Astle for last two ODIs against India

All-rounders and Todd have been recalled to the ODI squad for the final two matches against

The duo had missed out on the first three matches due to hamstring for Neesham and for Astle, will replace all-rounder and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, respectively.

"Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we have been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side. It is great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we are looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series," ICC quoted national selector Gavin Larsen, as saying on Monday.

"We are still looking to keep our options open with selections at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players," Larsen added.

Following is the squad: (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India, who have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0, and New Zealand will play the fourth and fifth ODIs in and on January 31 and February 3 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)