Uncapped Chamika Karunaratne called to Sri Lanka Test squad

Uncapped has been called to the Test squad for the second and final match against Australia, beginning on February 1.

The 22-year-old has picked up 59 first-class wickets at an average of 34.16 and recorded best figures of 5/63. Karunaratne is capable with the bat as well and has registered seven half-centuries and one century in 29 games so far.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have been ruled out after sustaining an

lost their first Test by an innings and 40 runs in They have a chance to draw the two-Test series when they clash with for the second Test at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)