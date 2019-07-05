India to organise Annual Global Investors' Meet every year: FM

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India will organise Annual Global Investors' Meet each year to boost Foreign Direct Investment.

"Annual Global Investors' Meet to be organized in India, using National Investment and Infrastructure Fund(NIIF) as the anchor to get key sets of global players to come and invest in India Budget2019," she said while presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha.

She also said that the Centre has planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign, domestic investment.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:25 IST

