India wants free flow of goods but it has to be 'reciprocal': Piyush Goyal

Goyal said multinational companies who have invested in India can't claim the right to import in an unbridled manner

Piyush Goyal | imports | Exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at ‘DPIIT-FICCI Partnership Forum on Public Procurement for Make in India’, organised by FICCI and DPIIT | Photo: PTI

Stressing that India invites and encourages investment, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asserted that the government wants to allow the free flow of goods from other countries but it has to be "reciprocal".

"We invite and encourage investment. We want to allow the free flow of goods but it has to be reciprocal. It cannot be one-sided and that is the effort that the government of India is doing, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at India Virtual Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Supply Chain Expo 2020 on Monday.

Highlighted that there are countries that do not allow Indian steel to enter their markets, he questioned that "What right do they have to insist that India should be an open import market for any and everything that they want to import into India?"

He added that Indian products deserve "fair access in their countries" before they can expect complete unlimited access in the Indian market.

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:19 IST

