Brazilian president Lula to meet Joe Biden at White House next month

-
ALSO READ
Brazil's Lula sworn in as prez, vows accountability from outgoing Bolsonaro
Brazil's ex-President Lula plans to fight deforestation if re-elected
Brazil Prez sacks 40 guards for riots, expresses distrust in military
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on becoming Brazil's president again
Insiders enabled capital riots: Brazilian President Lula da Silva
-
Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House early next month, an administration official said.
While the official did not confirm the dates for the visit, Brazilian media reports said the two leaders would meet on February 10.
"I can confirm that we look forward to seeing President Lula early next month," John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.
"We look forward to welcoming him here at the White House and to having more and deeper discussions about improving and deepening the relationship between the United States and Brazil," Kirby said in response to a question.
Lula was one of the key architects of BRICS -- a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He presided over the first BRICS summit in June 2009.
In 2024, Brazil is slated to take over from India the G-20 presidency and also that of BRICS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 09:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU