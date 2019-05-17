Indian Army will continue to target JeM, Hizbul Mujahidden: Chinar Corps

Indian Army on Thursday said it will continue to target terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen to eliminate terrorism from Kashmir.
"Relentless pressure from @adgpi @northerncomd_ia @kashmirpolice @crpf_srinagar, five terrorists eliminated today. Continued targeting of #LeaderlessJaish and #RudderlessHibz for #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Reiterate #JihadNahiJahalat," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in Tweet.
Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
