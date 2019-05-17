JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

ICICI-Videocon loan case: ED calls Chanda Kochhar, her husband for questioning on Friday

Gift wrapped in exaggerated bow, Deepika Padukone walks Cannes Red Carpet
Business Standard

Indian Army will continue to target JeM, Hizbul Mujahidden: Chinar Corps

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Army on Thursday said it will continue to target terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen to eliminate terrorism from Kashmir.

"Relentless pressure from @adgpi @northerncomd_ia @kashmirpolice @crpf_srinagar, five terrorists eliminated today. Continued targeting of #LeaderlessJaish and #RudderlessHibz for #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Reiterate #JihadNahiJahalat," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in Tweet.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 02:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements