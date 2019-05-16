Man arrested for drunken driving, license cancelled

-
One person was arrested for drunk driving in Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Police arrested the man identified as Meka Buji, and produced him before a court which ordered a 10 days remand for him and cancellation of his driving license.
Police here had begun a special drive led by Subhash Chandra Bose at Keesara toll plaza on May 14.
As a part of road safety measures, the Andhra Pradesh police and Transport departments held joint operation.
