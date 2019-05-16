Man arrested for drunken driving, license cancelled

One person was arrested for drunk driving in Pradesh.

Police arrested the man identified as Meka Buji, and produced him before a court which ordered a 10 days remand for him and cancellation of his driving license.

Police here had begun a special drive led by at Keesara toll plaza on May 14.

As a part of road safety measures, the Pradesh police and Transport departments held joint operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)