Man arrested for drunken driving, license cancelled

One person was arrested for drunk driving in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Police arrested the man identified as Meka Buji, and produced him before a court which ordered a 10 days remand for him and cancellation of his driving license.

Police here had begun a special drive led by Subhash Chandra Bose at Keesara toll plaza on May 14.

As a part of road safety measures, the Andhra Pradesh police and Transport departments held joint operation.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 22:14 IST

