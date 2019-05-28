Indian, French navies conduct 2nd phase of 'Varuna' bilateral exercise

-
ALSO READ
Indian, French ships embark on sea phase of 'Varuna'
2nd day of Indo-French Naval exercise 'Varuna' sees heightened participation of fighter aircraft
Indo-French naval exercise Varuna concludes off Goa
Varuna is largest Indo-French naval exercise to date
Varuna largest Indo-French naval exercise to date
-
The second phase of the Indo-French naval exercise, christened as Varuna 19.2, brought together a French nuclear attack warship, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, and an Indian submarine.
"Organised under the operational control of the French Joint Forces Commander in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN), this exercise was an opportunity to reinforce our capabilities for joint action in a critical and strategic field while demonstrating the high level of interoperability achieved," according to a statement issued by the French Embassy.
Training was held for more than 35 hours of submarine combat. The high-level exercises allowed both crews to be trained in detection, tracking and plunge attack while maintaining control over maritime areas and their environment.
As part of Varuna 19.1, which included the participation of the French Navy's aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, the French submarine had already conducted an exercise with an Indian submarine for a period of seven hours.
"Varuna 19.2 aims to deepen this first interaction in a new environment," the statement added.
India and France have been strategic partners for more than twenty years. The bilateral partnership is the subject of recurrent dialogues and regular bilateral military exercises.
"With nearly 650 soldiers deployed, the French Forces in the United Arab Emirates (FFEAU), is one of France's advanced operational bases abroad. As such, it supports the French military assets deployed in the Persian Gulf and the north of the Indian Ocean," the statement said.
Due to its conditions, it also allows training French soldiers in combat actions in the desert as well as urban areas.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU