Indian, French navies conduct 2nd phase of 'Varuna' bilateral exercise

The second phase of the Indo-French naval exercise, christened as 19.2, brought together a French nuclear attack warship, currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, and an Indian

"Organised under the operational control of the French Joint Forces in the (ALINDIEN), this exercise was an opportunity to reinforce our capabilities for joint action in a critical and strategic field while demonstrating the high level of interoperability achieved," according to a statement issued by the

Training was held for more than 35 hours of combat. The high-level exercises allowed both crews to be trained in detection, tracking and plunge attack while maintaining control over maritime areas and their environment.

As part of 19.1, which included the participation of the French Navy's FNS Charles de Gaulle, the French had already conducted an exercise with an Indian submarine for a period of seven hours.

" 19.2 aims to deepen this first interaction in a new environment," the statement added.

and have been strategic partners for more than twenty years. The bilateral partnership is the subject of recurrent dialogues and regular bilateral exercises.

"With nearly 650 soldiers deployed, the French Forces in the (FFEAU), is one of France's advanced operational bases abroad. As such, it supports the French assets deployed in the and the north of the Indian Ocean," the statement said.

Due to its conditions, it also allows training French soldiers in combat actions in the desert as well as urban areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)